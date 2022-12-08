Categories
14 Signs You’re In A One-Sided Relationship And What To Do About


One-sided relationships don’t always start that way. It can happen slowly and insidiously over time, almost so that you don’t notice, until you begin to feel completely burnt out.

Being in a one-sided relationship is exhausting, and you may often feel like giving up, because you have no energy left to fight for your needs, desires, and the value you bring to the relationship.

As time passes, you may likely grow feelings of contempt and resentment — two of the silent but definitive relationship killers that all but guarantee a the end of your relationship down the road.

Naturally, after all the hard work you’ve put into this relationship, it’s especially more soul-crushing to have that blow up in your face.

Ouch.

What is a one-sided relationship?

In a one-sided relationship, one partner is usually left investing time and energy into a relationship that the other partner is already emotionally detached from.

As defeating as this can be, you can look at it as a learning experience. Not all relationships last, and if you’ve experienced one like this where the feelings are unbalanced between partners, you will be able to better identify what a one-sided relationship is, what it really entails, and how to set your boundaries to keep from having another one.

