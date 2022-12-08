25 Days of Claire-mas Day 8: Are Claire and Marsali related?

On the eighth day of Claire-mas, I take a look at another Outlander theory. Are Claire and Marsali related in any way in Outlander?

I know what you’re thinking at first glance. There is no way Claire and Marsali are related in Outlander. Before you read any further, I want you to keep an open mind and remember that genealogy can get a little crazy.

This post includes some details from An Echo in the Bone, just in case you haven’t read that far. It’s all connected to Fergus potentially being Claire’s ancestor.

Claire-mas: How Marsali and Claire could be related in Outlander

It all starts with Fergus, Marsali’s husband. We know very little about him, but we do know that he is a Beauchamp. There’s also a chance that he is the son of Comte St. Germain, and we know all time travelers are related in some way via Master Raymond.

So, if Fergus is the Comte’s son, he could be an ancestor of Claire. This would be through one of Fergus’s children, which is where I’m sure you can see where we could see Claire and Marsali related.

If Claire’s Beauchamp name comes from a line that leads to one of Fergus’s children, it means one of Marsali’s children. Claire could be a great-great-whatever grandchild of Marsali, which is crazy when you think of how Claire has become a mother figure to Marsali while they live at Fraser’s Ridge.

Oh, and yes, this is how Claire and Laoghaire could end up being related.

This is all assuming it’s one of Fergus’s children that leads to Claire. Claire could be a Beauchamp through another family line.

