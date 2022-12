It’s the return of a classic: Starting next year, the Hopman Cup will once again be played on the tennis tour. However, the mixed nations competition, which originally started in Australia in 1989, will be held at a new venue. Starting in mid-July, it will be held in Nice. Incidentally, 30 years ago – in 1993 – Steffi Graf and Michael Stich won the tournament for Germany for the first time. In this anniversary year, it could be something for Germany again, couldn’t it?