8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County.Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center.They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles don’t usually travel this far north.“American crocodiles typically live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean, and southern Florida is at the very north end of their range,” the EEL Program wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County.

Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center.

They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles don’t usually travel this far north.

“American crocodiles typically live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean, and southern Florida is at the very north end of their range,” the EEL Program wrote on Facebook.