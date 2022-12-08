9 Movies James Cameron’s Avatar Blatantly Takes Inspiration From

When James Cameron’s Avatar first debuted in theaters in 2009, it redefined modern cinema with its groundbreaking visual effects. The movie became the highest-grossing movie of all time, a record it still holds today. However, despite being a visual masterpiece, the film’s story has been criticized for being too similar to other movies.





RELATED: 10 Movies That Are All Style & No Substance

Cameron has even been accused multiple times of “stealing” the idea for Avatar from other films. While that may be a stretch too far, there’s no denying that he definitely took inspiration from other movies. He’s even acknowledged this on multiple occasions. Whether it be story structure, character archetypes, or world-building elements, these movies helped influence Avatar in one way or another.

9/9 A Man Called Horse Is A Proto-Avatar

Avatar’s story feels familiar because it follows the exact same “man going native” story archetype found in a bunch of different movies. When man invades native land, one of the men comes to appreciate their way of life, then helps the natives fight back against man.

RELATED: 10 Must-See Movies From The ’70s That Still Hold Up

It’s a format that has been rinsed and repeated countless times throughout Hollywood, and it essentially all started with A Man Called Horse. In the movie, Richard Harris plays an English aristocrat who is captured by a Native American tribe. After fending off an enemy attack, he eventually proves himself and becomes a respected member of the tribe. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the point.

8/9 Atlantis: The Lost Empire Is Surprisingly Similar To Avatar

Atlantis: The Lost Empire is one of the more underrated and forgotten Disney films from the early 2000s. The movie follows Milo Thatch, a young linguist who joins a group of mercenary explorers to find the lost continent of Atlantis. When they do, it’s revealed that the expedition was a ruse to steal a precious resource. Milo ends up siding with the Atlanteans and, after falling in love with the princess, helps protect Atlantis.

The two movies basically share the same plot and character archetypes but, then again, so do a lot of films. Avatar seems to have taken the most inspiration from this movie in the design of Pandora, which looks pretty similar to Atlantis.

7/9 The Last Samurai And Avatar Are Critiqued Similarly

In The Last Samurai, Tom Cruise plays a US Army Captain who travels to Japan to help train their military, only to be captured by a group of samurais who are in open rebellion against the Emperor and Western reformers. Tom Cruise’s character then begins to admire the samurai’s way of life and ends up joining their ranks and their fight against the Imperial Army.

RELATED: Tom Cruise’s 10 Best Performances

Before Avatar was even released, it drew criticism for resembling The Last Samurai in plot and theme. Both films have also been criticized as being “white savior” films, a trope where a white character saves non-white characters from their plight, essentially the plot of both movies.

6/9 At Play In The Fields Of The Lord Is A Lesser-Seen Influence On Avatar

At Play in the Field of the Lord is a religious epic based on a novel of the same name about two missionaries and two explorers who find themselves in a remote village deep in the Amazon forest. It’s one of the films that Cameron himself has said he took inspiration from when developing Avatar.

While the two films certainly share a good deal of plot points, it seems that the other’s themes most inspired Cameron. For example, the theme of “technology vs. nature” central to Avatar is also a considerable part of At Play in the Field of the Lord. Then again, this theme is found in most “man goes native” stories.

5/9 The Emerald Forest Takes The Going Native Story To The Amazon

The 1985 drama The Emerald Forest is among the films that James Cameron has directly stated as influencing Avatar’s story. The Emerald Forest is another “man goes native” story about a little boy taken and adopted by an indigenous tribe in the Amazon. He eventually marries one of the indigenous women and, after helping defend against an enemy attack, becomes the leader of the tribe.

RELATED: 10 Great 80s Movies Your Mom Has Never Heard Of

Like Avatar, The Emerald Forest explores the theme of “nature vs. technology” and shows how modern civilization is destroying native land and threatening the indigenous peoples’ way of life. In both films, the filmmakers ultimately side with nature.

4/9 Princess Mononoke Is A Classic Ecological Action Epic

Princess Mononoke is a Studio Ghibli classic and was a critical and commercial hit upon its release. The story follows a young prince named Ashitaka, and his involvement in a struggle between the gods of a forest and the humans who consume its resources. It’s an environmental fable about the relationship between man and nature and the need to preserve the world as it becomes more industrialized.

It’s similar to Avatar, which makes sense because James Cameron has stated that Princess Mononoke influenced Avatar regarding its environmental theme and the design of Pandora’s ecosystem. The bioluminescent forest in Avatar looks like it was directly pulled from Princess Mononoke’sown bioluminescent forest.

Over the years, James Cameron has acknowledged that multiple films helped inspire Avatar. Not included in that list of movies is the animated classic shown in every classroom, FernGully: The Last Rainforest. This is surprising, considering the two share very similar plots and fantasy elements. There have even been multiple side-by-side comparison videos showing the similarities between the two online films.

FernGully is set in a magical forest filled with fairies and tells the story of a logger who is accidentally shrunk down to their size and, after falling in love with the tribe leader’s daughter, decides to help them save their forest. FernGully even ends with an aerial battle against machines, similar to how Avatar ends.

2/9 Pocahontas Is Disney’s Avatar

One of the movies that Avatar has consistently drawn criticism for “ripping off” is Disney’s Pocahontas. Which, again, is a stretch too far, but the plot of the two films are pretty similar. So much so that some have even dismissed Avatar as being “Pocahontas in space.”

RELATED: 10 Best Disney Movie Protagonists From The ‘90s

However, this isn’t fair criticism because Pocahontas also follows a similar story structure in earlier films. It’s the same “man going native” archetype; it’s just told from a different perspective. It’s a simple plot that’s familiar and easy for audiences to understand, which might explain why Cameron would use it in a visual-heavy film like Avatar.

1/9 Dances With Wolves Is Avatar Transpoed To The Civil War Era

Dances With Wolves is undoubtedly the movie most commonly credited with influencing Avatar’s story. It’s something that’s even been parodied on South Park in the episode “Dances With Smurfs.” This is because both movies follow the “man goes native” story format, and Dance With Wolves was the most popular of these movies before Avatar was released.

But Avatar isn’t necessarily a “copy” of just this one movie; it’s a culmination of every movie that follows this story archetype. It’s why Avatarmight look like something that’s never been seen before, but its story feels like something that everyone has definitely seen before.

NEXT: 10 High-Profile Directors Who Took Risks That Didn’t Pay Off