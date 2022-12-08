A dramatic account of the life of two unusual twins – The Silent

June and Jennifer Gibbons may have experienced racism at their Welsh school but they had a perfectly healthy homelife with loving parents and two well-adjusted older siblings.

So 1970s psychologists were baffled by their refusal to speak to anyone but each other and, even then, only when they were in their bedroom.

Both aspiring novelists, the girls left their sanctuary to embark on a bizarre crime spree in the early 1980s.

Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska mined the sisters’ stories and diaries, and captures their fantasy worlds through stop-motion animation and surreal fantasy sequences.

Wright and Tamara Lawrance, who play the twins in adulthood, are excellent.

But a disjointed script fails to link different episodes in their lives or forge an emotional connection with these deeply troubled girls.