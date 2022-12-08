A Minions Land and New Attraction Will Open at Universal Studios

Universal Orlando Resort announced a new land and family attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida next summer.





The attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, is an interactive, blaster game experience inspired by the popular movie franchise that will combine “innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions,” according to a release from Universal.









Its storyline pulls from the plot of the most recent minion movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru and takes participants to Villain-Con — the biggest criminal convention on the planet — to take part in a competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the movie.





Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

Illumination





Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a “motion-based pathway” — essentially a moving walkway like the ones park-goers use to board Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World or the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney’s Magic Kingdom). They’ll wind through various scenes and earn points by blasting different items and causing as much chaos and destruction as possible.





The forthcoming attraction will be part of a new Minion Land that will also include the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, and a new Minion Café. All will be unveiled in summer 2023.





WATCH THIS: We Tried It: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort













The parks’ most recent major opening was in the Jurassic Park-themed VelociCoaster, which was unveiled in July 2021. Located at the Islands of Adventure, the ride is Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster.





It soars 155 feet into the air, at 70 mph, as adrenaline junkies ride alongside Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo, the Velociraptor pack from the movies.