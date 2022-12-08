Actor John Boyega returns to his roots to inspire South London

He said: “We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up, so I know how important it is to have free spaces and activities outside of the home.

“I was lucky that I had my father’s church and a local community drama group at Theatre Peckham, so I had places to go, and opportunities to dream.

“That’s why places like Legacy Youth Zone in Croydon are so important for the next generation.

“We just need more of them, all across the country, so young people have a safe space to be themselves and have the opportunity to discover their passions in life, just as I did.”

His visit to the centre was part of a special evening with Amazon, which has teamed up with youth charity OnSide to provide products, funds, and programming to support its network of state-of-the-art Youth Zones, which help 50,000 young people across the UK.

John helped to deliver new equipment to the site, including Kindles, a PlayStation 5, a 3D printer, arts and crafts materials, Amazon Fire HD tablets, photography kits, and a range of sports gear, such as weights, basketballs, golf sets, and a go-kart, to inspire the next generation.

After receiving a tour, the 30-year-old star of new action film, The Woman King, spoke about the importance of having access to safe and vibrant youth spaces – after he himself found his passion for acting through an after-school drama project.

It comes after research by Amazon found half of young adults (49 percent) feel there aren’t enough free places for them to go – at a time when 69 percent cite the cost-of-living crisis as their biggest concern.

The research, which included a poll of 1,000 young people, aged 16- to 25-years-old, also revealed a new “Youth Spaces Access Index” – which ranked local authorities with the least access to youth space for young people (age 13-25) in England.