by David Payne



(Goldenrod, the cultural hub of the Occident)

As I understand it, they were endangered because they were being killed for their belly skin at an industrial rate. Semi loads of belly skin, the only part of an alligator hide which is used, were being transported to the market for alligator hides in New York City. The only thing which saved them was New York shutting down the international market. Thank you, New York.