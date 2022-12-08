Alligators

by David Payne
(Goldenrod, the cultural hub of the Occident)
As I understand it, they were endangered because they were being killed for their belly skin at an industrial rate. Semi loads of belly skin, the only part of an alligator hide which is used, were being transported to the market for alligator hides in New York City. The only thing which saved them was New York shutting down the international market. Thank you, New York.
Join in and write your own page! It’s easy to do. How? Simply click here to return to Florida Tales.
Our Facebook page has more than 124,095 followers who love off the beaten path Florida: towns, tourist attractions, maps, lodging, food, festivals, scenic road trips, day trips, history, culture, nostalgia, and more. We post articles every day. Please check it out and if you like it, we would appreciate a “like” from you.
SHARE ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA
By Mike Miller, Copyright 2009-2022
Florida-Back-Roads-Travel.com
Florida Back Roads Travel is not affiliated with or endorsed by Backroads, a California-based tour operator which arranges and conducts travel programs throughout the world.
Source link