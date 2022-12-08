Amazon and Bandai Namco to battle Genshin Impact with Blue

Bandai Namco had a busy night at The Game Awards, revealing new Tekken 8 footage, and announcing an action role-playing game launching in partnership with Amazon Games. Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, Amazon’s next foray into online gaming will release in the second half of 2023. Similar to Genshin Impact, Blue Protocol will launch as a free-to-play game, with optional purchases that are said to be cosmetic in nature.

In case you missed the trailer, Blue Protocol is a cel-shaded adventure game set in the world of Regnas, which is said to be teetering on the brink of destruction.

Amazon and Bandai Namco explain more: “As players journey, they encounter characters who illuminate the history of Regnas and guide them as they face-down powerful foes and unlock their memories.

“During this epic adventure, players can also explore the beautiful world and get to know the inhabitants as they complete side quests, hone their skills in different challenges, enjoy fishing and more.”

The game will have five different character classes at launch, including the sword and shield-wielding Blade Warden.

The Twin Striker class is equipped with two axes, and is said to excel at short-range damage dealing.

On the other end of the scale is the Keen Strider character class, which is more agile and better suited to long-range combat courtesy of its bow and magic attacks.

The Spell Weaver is all about the magic, specifically fire, ice, and lightning attacks, while the Foe Breaker wields a huge hammer and can fire a cannon ball at short range.