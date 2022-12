Did you know that, according to the market research firm Packaged Fact, 78 percent of dog owners and 72 percent of cat owners purchase gifts for their pets during the Christmas and winter holiday season?

If you’re looking for a gift for your canine friend, it’s important to know how your dog likes to play and offer it toys that reflect its personality. I don’t normally name-drop, but here are some of my favorite dog toys.

Puzzle toys are great at keeping dogs mentally stimulated. With these toys, a dog must figure out how to get the toy to dispense a treat.

Some of my favorite toys in this category include the Kong Wobbler, which dispenses treats if pushed on its side. Most dogs are able to learn this within a few minutes.

The Starmark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Pet Toy is similar but features a dual chamber for kibble and treats, and the option to adjust difficulty levels as your dog progresses. The Starmark Bob-A-Lot is specially designed for dogs under 40 pounds.

Another toy that falls into this category is the Nina Ottosson Challenge Slider. You can hide your dog’s favorite kibble or treats in one of 24 compartments. Show your dog there are treats inside and how to open the compartments. Then watch your dog use his noggin to figure out how to open them. This is an advanced toy, so begin with a simple puzzle toy before springing this Mensa-type product on your Einstein.

China Photos/Getty Images

For games of fetch, a tennis ball will suffice, but consider the Chuckit! toy if you have a fetch fanatic who also likes to chew balls. The fetching, shaking and tossing toys include indoor and outdoor launch balls that are designed for you and your canine friend to play together.

The Kong Jumbler Toy has a transparent plastic shell that makes it easy to see the tennis ball inside for a game of fetch. The plastic handles make it easy for a dog to tug, toss and shake, or play interactively with another canine friend.

Sometimes, squeaky toys can get on a pet parent’s nerves, especially when a dog makes a toy squeak incessantly. The Hear Doggy Ultrasonic Squeaker Toy is a gift for you and your dog. This toy emits an ultrasonic sound that only dogs can hear and a low shooshing sound of air for their humans. (How did someone not think of this before now?)

Finally, there is one practical gift I recommend every year. Get your dog a new collar and ID tag. Or, at the very least, scrub both of them clean. You would be surprised at how dirty collars and faded ID tags can get over time.

Next week, I will offer some gift ideas for cats.