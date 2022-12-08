Categories
Apple finally adds encryption to iCloud back-ups


Apple introduced several new security features focused on fending off threats to user data in the cloud, including end-to-end encryption for back-ups for iCloud users.

Along with end-to-end encryption for iCloud, Apple’s cloud storage and computing platform, the vendor announced iMessage Contact Key Verification, allowing users to verify they are communicating only with whom they intend.

Apple also announced hardware Security Keys for Apple ID, giving users the choice to require two-factor authentication to sign into their Apple ID account. Hardware security keys use devices, such as USB thumb drives or near-field communication (NFC) dongles, to enable access to a service or application.

Calling it Advanced Data Protection, Apple said it’s expanding iCloud encryption capabilities from 14 “sensitive data categories” protected by end-to-end encryption in 23 new categories; included in those categories of protected data will be back-ups, Contacts, Notes, Photos, Voice Memos and Wallet Passes.

Previously, iCloud end-to-end encryption capabilities applied only to more sensitive data, such as passwords in iCloud Keychain and personal health data.

The only data categories still not covered by Advanced Data Protection is iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar because they’re needed “to interoperate with the global email, contacts, and calendar systems,” Apple said in a statement.



