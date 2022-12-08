Are JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Back Together? Relationship Rumors,

Back on? JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have sparked romance rumors once again — months after their summer 2022 split.

Fans are convinced that the former flames are “endgame” after a series of TikTok videos went viral in December 2022. One internet user shared a one-minute video with theories about why they were convinced JoJo and Kylie are getting back together.

“Ky and JoJo endgame era,” one TikTok user commented. Another added, “What on earth is going on in the house of commons.”

Keep reading for details about where their relationship stands now.

Are JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Back Together?

While neither JoJo nor Kylie has spoken publicly about their relationship status, fans are convinced that they’re in the midst of a reconciliation.

What Happened Between JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew?

JoJo went public with Kylie in February 2021, a month after she came out. Throughout their time together, the pair showcased their love all over social media. However, the Dance Moms alum confirmed their split in November of that same year.

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” JoJo shared on the “This Is Paris” podcast. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

Months later, JoJo revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post from May 2022 that she and Kylie had gotten back together. In August 2022, breakup rumors started swirling once again. This time around, Kylie confirmed their split.

“I, obviously, am aware of everything that’s happening on TikTok right now, and all the drama and all the tea,” Kylie said in an Instagram Live at the time. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while but someone asked me — just now — if I was single. I am.”

She added, “It’s OK. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Who Else Has JoJo Siwa Dated?

Following her second split from Kylie, fans stared to speculate that JoJo was romantically involved with Avery Cyrus — which she later confirmed. However, some social media users started to speculate in December 2022 that JoJo and Avery had split. Reps for JoJo and Avery did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment regarding the split rumors.

