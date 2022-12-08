Arsenal fans saying same thing as Lacazette gifts Gunners goal vs

Arsenal fans noticed the same thing after Alexandre Lacazette’s mistake led to the Gunners’ second goal against Lyon this evening, but it’s not what you’d expect reading that description. Albert Sambi Lokonga has been hailed en masse for his role in the move, which Eddie Nketiah finished to double the lead in Dubai.

Mikel Arteta named a strong team as Arsenal looked to shake off the rust in their first friendly since the World Cup break began last month. The Spaniard’s side wasted no time rediscovering their rhythm, with Gabriel Magalhaes heading in Martin Odegaard’s corner for a 19th-minute lead.

Nketiah struck after the half-hour mark to make it 2-0, stemming from former Arsenal striker Lacazette carelessly overrunning the ball and losing possession just outside the Gunners’ box. From his error, Lokonga delivered a pinpoint long-range pass out wide to Fabio Viera, who carried the ball towards the Lyon area before squaring it for Nketiah to slot home from 12 yards.

Viera added a goal of his own just six minutes later, curling a magnificent effort into the near-top corner from outside the box after a sequence of neat one-touch passes in the final third. But Lokonga earned most of the first-half plaudits, making viewers drool by showcasing his passing ability.

JUST IN: Arsenal told ‘it’s inevitable’ Gabriel Martinelli will leave soon