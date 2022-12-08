Audi driver left friend to die in road after racing horror crash





Police have released footage of an uninsured and disqualified driver racing his friend through the streets. The driver, Craig Norman, reached speeds of up to 75mph in 30 zones while racing his Audi with “lifelong” friend James Dickson, who later died in a collision.

Mr Dickson, a father of three, reached speeds of up to 99mph in a 30mph zone. The 37-year-old then hit another car while attempting to overtake it, before losing control and ploughing into some railings on the side of the road, Manchester Crown Court heard. The collision caused extensive damage to the car and the surrounding area. In the footage released by Greater Manchester Police, the two cars can be seen driving at high speeds through Little Hulton, Greater Manchester, and edging forward at traffic lights moments before the major crash on Manchester Road East on July 19, reports Manchester Evening News. Dickson died as a result of fatal head injuries, and a passenger in his stolen Fiat 500 was thrown from the vehicle and seriously injured. Norman managed to avoid a collision, slowing down as he drove past to see the extent of the damage, but he fled the scene and was arrested on July 1, 2022, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Norman, who has committed 146 previous offences and was once stabbed by the owner of a house he broke into, denied he had been racing Mr Dickson and described the crash as a “tragic accident” for which he was not at fault. Both Norman and Mr Dickson were disqualified from driving at the time, and Mr Dickson was also over the drink-drive limit. Norman, of Longshaw Drive, Little Hulton, was unanimously found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, to serve two-thirds in custody, and given an extra five years on licence. He was also banned from driving for eight years. Police Sergeant Louise Warhurst, of GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is really difficult to comprehend the impact of Craig Norman’s reckless and ultimately fatal actions. “Situations like this are exactly the reason we are doing so much work to ensure that Greater Manchester’s roads are safer for us all so that fewer families have to receive this tragic news. “He not only showed no regard for anyone but himself during the incident, but he has not since offered anything in the way of genuine remorse of compassion for his inexcusable actions. “It’s a sad but very real part of our job that we often see the devastating impact of criminally dangerous behaviour on our roads, but these tragic events would largely be avoidable if everyone took extra care for those around them who are also wanting to use our streets safely.”

Mr Dickson’s sister Kelly said in a statement in court: “I know James has been an idiot and I know he should not have been driving that car, but I truly believe if Craig Norman had not been egging him on and goading him into a race, James would never have driven that way and he would not be dead. “I don’t want people to remember James for the bad decision he made that day, I want them to remember he was a son, brother, father and uncle.” She said her younger brother had a “heart of gold” and was a “kindhearted” person. “I have had so many messages telling me how kind James was,” she said.