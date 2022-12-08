Australia witnessed 16 major cyber-attacks to steal ‘sensitive

Australia had 16 major cyber-attacks against Australian organisations, which were trying to be “cyber extortion attacks”, claimed CyberCX Cyber Intelligence Director Katherine Mansted. Recently, millions of Australians had their privacy breached in cyber attacks on Optus, Medibank and other companies.

Cybercriminals stole sensitive health and financial data which was put up for sale on the black market and can be used for ransom, blackmail or fraud.

The black market for stolen information has been thrust into the spotlight following aggressive data theft from Optus and Medibank over the past two months and smaller businesses becoming victims of hacks.

As a result, the Albanese government launched a joint taskforce involving the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Signals Directorate to “hack the hackers” and disrupt cyberattacks before they begin.

Ms Manstead told Sky News Australia: “So, these are the less likely but really high impact type of cyber-attacks that Australian organisation face.