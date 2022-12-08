BBC face calls to scrap ‘woke’ licence fee

The BBC has faced further outrage from viewers after a new survey revealed 51 percent of Brits want the licence fee to be axed. Many believe the broadcaster should be able to stand “on its own two feet”, while others branded it “woke”.
New research commissioned by WatchTVAbroad.com1 unveiled the latest statistics.
Over half of the people who took part in the survey want the BBC licence fee scrapped, however, not everyone agreed.
33 percent of viewers believe the fee should stay, while 16 percent aren’t sure.
When asked why they wanted it scrapped, a quarter said the BBC was “too woke”, while 47 percent thought the corporation should be able to stand on its own two feet.
“There was no choice but to watch BBC programming because there was simply no alternative.”
The expert continued: “Fast forward 76 years and it’s very difficult for viewers to understand why they must pay one TV station for the privilege of watching another.
“To many, it just doesn’t seem fair and it’s only going to feel stranger as the on-demand generation, who grew up with a streaming, come to dominate the working population.”
“The writing has been on the wall for years and the BBC could have got ahead of it,” Jeff added.
“Instead the can got kicked down the road and the licence fee now seems like a tired relic.
