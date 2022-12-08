BBC face calls to scrap ‘woke’ licence fee

The BBC has faced further outrage from viewers after a new survey revealed 51 percent of Brits want the licence fee to be axed. Many believe the broadcaster should be able to stand “on its own two feet”, while others branded it “woke”.

New research commissioned by WatchTVAbroad.com1 unveiled the latest statistics.

Over half of the people who took part in the survey want the BBC licence fee scrapped, however, not everyone agreed.

33 percent of viewers believe the fee should stay, while 16 percent aren’t sure.

When asked why they wanted it scrapped, a quarter said the BBC was “too woke”, while 47 percent thought the corporation should be able to stand on its own two feet.

