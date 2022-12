Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for 1964 The Tribute, coming to the Robins Theatre on Feb. 25, 2023.

The band is devoted to recreating the concert experience of The Beatles when it was a live performing act at the height of Beatlemania.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $20 to $35 and will be available at the Robins box office and online at robinstheatre.com.