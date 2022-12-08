Beyond the Shelves: Libraries aren’t just for books anymore

While a modern library remains at its core an institution dedicated to free and open access to information, ideas, and services that address community needs, sharing that information and providing services is no longer confined to a single container, the book.

That is hardly a revelation, given the diversity of resources that even a cursory inspection of Otis Library provides. It is worth noting that some of our most popular resources are not stored on shelves and do not have a material form. Rather they are electronic and accessible via your computer, tablet, and phone.

Ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and TV shows are available to you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all free with your Otis Library card! OverDrive provides ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines. We are now also offering Hoopla, a streaming service for ebooks, audiobooks, comic books, movies, and TV shows!

For genealogy research, there is Ancestry Library. All Otis Library patrons can access Ancestry Library Edition on any device connected to our network. Researchers can use Ancestry Library to search census records, death records, cemetery records, military records, religious records, immigration records, passenger lists, and more. To learn more about how to use Ancestry Library Edition, visit this ProQuest LibGuide: https://proquest.libguides.com/ancestrylibraryedition.

Norwich is a diverse community, and the demand for English tutorials is always high. Pronunciator provides English lessons as well as information and practice modules essential for applying for U.S. citizenship. It is also a fun and free way to learn any of 164 languages with self-directed lessons, personalized language learning, movies, music, and more. All of these resources (and others) are available by visiting the Otis website at www.otislibrarynorwich.org/.

While electronic assets are a resource, residents also crave human interaction. That is why were are pleased to announce the return of onsite one-on-one technology classes. Sign up for 30- or 60-minute time slots, which are available 2-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Book your appointment at the Business Center Desk or call 860-889-2365, ext. 109.

Exemplary instruction includes setting up a cell phone, tablet, or other device, establishing an email account and applying for jobs online.

Another favored venue for technology instruction is again available at the Rose City Senior Center. On the second and fourth Mondays of every month, noon-2 p.m., Nicolette Pavain, Otis Library’s Marketing and Technology Librarian will be at the Rose City Senior Center to answer your technology questions and assist you with your devices.

This is a drop-in program; no registration is required. The Rose City Senior Center is located at 8 Mahan Drive in Norwich. Please note there is no Dec. 26 instruction due to the holiday.

Finally, these resources exist in large part because of the Otis Library Annual Fund. The annual fund supports the materials and services critical to meet the personal, professional, and educational needs of the community. At a time when opportunities for civil discourse are diminished, Otis is a compelling public forum, a unique platform for civil communication, and an essential part of Norwich’s social capital.

It is through the generosity of our annual fund supporters that we can meet community expectations. Check your mailbox, our Annual Appeal renewal mailing is out!

We appreciate every donation made to Otis Library. Please consider visiting our website to make your donation online, feel free to mail your gift to Otis Library, Development Office, 261 Main Street, Norwich, CT 06360, or stop by and visit. Please contact Andrea Kaiser, Director of Development at 860-2365 ext. 127, to discuss your gift.

Robert Farwell is executive director of Otis Public Library.