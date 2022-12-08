Book-signing by local author at Shaw Library on Dec. 13

A new book for Christmas gift-giving by local author Melvin Lingle has just been released.

Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Library Director Lisa Coval will host a book-signing and a meet-the-author event at the library in Clearfield on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for the author’s fourth book, “The Legacy of Paulus Lingel.”

The book is a genealogical account of a German Huguenot family’s desperate attempt to leave their homeland in Switzerland to voyage to America to escape religious persecution in the 18th century by the tyrannical French monarchy, following the St. Bartholomew Day Massacre of 20,000 Huguenot Protestants.

If you are a student of early American history, or if you are interested in tracing your family’s genealogy, a discussion will follow the book signing to assist you in the research and writing of your own family history.

While at the library, check out the other books on sale by Lingle — “The Legend of Chief Chinklacamoose” and “The Legends of Clearfield County, Vol. 1 & 2.”