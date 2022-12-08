Boots slashes price of £80 designer perfume by over 50 percent

Perfume is a popular Christmas gift, and with many shoppers trying to save money on presents this year, Boots is currently running a sale on some of its top perfumes and beauty gifts.
Boots has slashed the prices of some of its perfumes, including Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne and Dior.
Some of the discounts offer shoppers as much as 50 percent off the fragrances and aftershaves in the rare sale.
Angie said: ”Bought as a gift but sure they will love it, beautiful smell and bottle.”
Sammygirl1 commented: ”A most beautiful fragrance! Only Lancome could create such a gorgeous feminine scent! It gets the most compliments than all my other perfumes!”
Susan also added: ”Very beautiful long lasting fragrance, I wear this everyday since I purchased it, I’m very satisfied and would recommend as it’s not overpowering.
Source link