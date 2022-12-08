Browns’ Deshaun Watson: ‘Hostile environment’ at Bengals will ‘be

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is looking forward to his second straight road experience of the season.

Watson made his campaign debut at the Houston Texans, his former club, in this past Sunday’s 27-14 win that improved the Browns to 5-7.

“The last week, it was a lot,” Watson admitted while speaking with media members on Thursday, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. “The anticipation to be back on the field. The anticipation of going back to my former team. The anticipation, playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time.

“So, all that stuff was definitely, it was a lot. I’m human. So, I definitely have things running through my mind. I’m glad that’s out the way, I’m glad we got the win. I’m just trying to look forward to this week. It’s going to be a hostile environment in Cincinnati. It’s going to be fun and we just got to go out there and just make sure we execute the game plan.”

Cleveland plays at the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) this Sunday.

Watson last featured for the Texans on January 3, 2021, as he sat through all of last season following a trade request. Cleveland traded with Houston for the 27-year-old this past March before it was announced in August he would serve an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Predictably, Watson was booed in his return to Houston, but it has since been reported that Browns executives thought the signal-caller would encounter a worse atmosphere at NRG Stadium. The first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft looked rusty and completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards with no touchdowns and an interception against the Texans.

“I don’t know when it’s going to come back,” Watson said about his previous form that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection. “I don’t know if it was going to be last week, this week. My job is to just keep getting better and when it clicks, it clicks, and everyone will feel that.”

The Browns are 11th in the AFC standings but are still alive in the playoff hunt with five weeks of regular-season football remaining.