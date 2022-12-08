Buffalo Trace Gives Details On Its Yellowstone Partnership

Viewers of the recent debut of season five of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network may have noticed some scenes in which Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Weller were enjoyed by show characters. This product placement is the fruits of a recent partnership between the hit television show and spirits company Sazerac.

Being curious about this, we reached out to press officials from Buffalo Trace and were given the following statement.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Weller were both featured in different scenes during the “Yellowstone” premiere episode on November 13th. Additionally, Buffalo Trace Distillery’s first-ever TV ad was featured during the season premiere of “Yellowstone” and will continue to run throughout the start of the new season.

“We are investing heavily to make more of our award-winning whiskey and want to not only celebrate the fans who have helped to make our brand an icon, but also welcome even more whiskey lovers into our Buffalo Trace Family,” said Buffalo Trace Distillery Global Brand Director, Andrew Duncan. “Fans love our whiskeys because we don’t waver on quality and craftsmanship – we absolutely don’t bottle our whiskey until it’s ready, and we refuse to cut corners.

“When conceptualizing a potential partnership with Paramount we realized ‘Yellowstone’ as a property shares similar values and we knew this was a can’t-miss opportunity to introduce our brand to a new and like-minded audience.”

Beyond the screen, Buffalo Trace Distillery is bringing the integration with “Yellowstone” to life in collaboration with Darden’s Yard House restaurants. The partnership engages 85 Yard House locations across 27 states and includes select restaurants featuring a unique Buffalo Trace Yard House Yellowstone Single Barrel Select.

Lastly, co-branded limited-edition Buffalo Trace x “Yellowstone” merchandise including apparel, barware and more is available digitally via buffalotracedistillery.com and live at the Buffalo Trace Distillery gift store in Frankfort, KY.

With regards to the merchandise collection mentioned above, there are four items currently available, including a crewneck sweatshirt, t-shirt, trucker hat and rocks glass. We’ve also included below a video from a YouTube user showcasing the Buffalo Trace ad referenced above.