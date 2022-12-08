Call of Duty Studio Treyarch Is Reportedly Working on Warzone 2

While the latest Call of Duty offering in Warzone 2 is proving to be a hit machine for Activision, it looks like the developers are leaving no stone unturned in making it the biggest battle royale in the franchise.

Following the initial rumors of Zombies coming to Modern Warfare II, now there seems to be something going on. According to latest reports, developer Treyarch is working on a new content for Call of Duty Warzone 2 from Infinity Ward and Raven Software. That’s surprising to witness but it might be the case, as suggested by a recent job listing.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 might receive a Rebirth Island map from Treyarch and a Zombies mode is incoming as well!

It’s been less than a month since Warzone 2 made an awaited debut across the globe. Within five days, it succeeded in attracting over 25 million players which is a new record and beats its predecessor by a huge margin. All things considered, the game is going good so far. But there are lots of things planned by the makers to add to this battle royale.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Hitmaker website recently posted a job listing from Treyarch Studios. The latter is known for its work on iconic Black Ops titles. The most recent project made by them was 2020’s Cold War entry. Per the job listing, Treyarch is looking for a Senior Level Designer to join the team for working on content based on Call of Duty Warzone.

Moreover, the studio is on the hunt for new members to join an unknown Zombies mode. While some people may speculate that it’s related to Modern Warfare II, it’s highly unlikely to happen. But when it comes to Warzone 2, things might get interesting to say the least.

One theory could be that Treyrach is working on a new Rebirth-style map for Warzone, and that it may feature Zombies as well. Again, it’s just a speculation when it comes to the latter.

The original Rebirth map released in Warzone, from 2020, was made by Beenox and not by the main developer Raven Software. So this time, too, something similar might happen with Treyarch taking the charge to add a new map to Warzone 2. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below.

