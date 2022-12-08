Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Sakin MG38 Class – Gameranx

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons you can take to Al Mazrah, with some being better than others. A powerful primary weapon is the Sakin MG38 and with the best attachments equipped, you can create a class that will help you get that all-important Warzone 2 win.

Light machine guns are proving to be one of the strongest weapon classes in Warzone 2. This class will mainly focus on improving the accuracy and range of the Sakin MG38, but damage will also be taken into account to account, allowing the weapon to reach its maximum potential.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RAAL MG Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M16 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann-556 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 545 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2: Best Kastov 762 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best TAQ-56 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- When does Warzone 2.0 Go Live? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah |

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 class

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SZ SR0-7

The first attachment used on this build is the ZLR Talon 5 muzzle, a suppressor to keep your shots hidden from enemy detection. Additionally, this attachment provides you with greater bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. Paring this with the 20″ Bruen Silver Series continues to raise all three of those attributes, while addressing hip fire accuracy.

Next, the Phase-3 Grip will see you experience improved aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization to ensure your shots are even more accurate. To make up for some lost mobility, the FSS OLE-V Laser works to increase aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed, while providing your aiming stability with an extra boost. Finally, an optic such as the SZ SR0-7 will allow you to take advantage of the added recoil control and range of this Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 class, resulting in you shredding through the opposition.

Once you’ve equipped all your attachments, you can explore weapon tuning in the gunsmith. By experimenting with a few extra adjustments, you will gain even more of your preferred attributes out of your class. For a versatile loadout, your Sakin MG38 should be accompanied by a gun that’s suited to close-quarter battles. The fast-firing Fennec and the MP5 are solid options.