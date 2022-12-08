Call of Duty will officially launch on Steam following Modern

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 launched almost a month ago and was successful in garnering a massive player base in just over a week. The publisher promised to deliver an improved and better gaming experience with its new title in the Call of Duty NEXT event. The game packs a superb storyline that progresses with in-depth character development and offers stunning visuals.

Developers introduced multiple changes to the fundamental functioning of the game by tweaking the combat and movement mechanics alongside releasing an overhauled weapon modification platform. While the changes were not initially welcomed by every player, the gunplay and mechanics managed to compensate.

Call of Duty will continue on Steam after Modern Warfare 2

The popularity of the entire Call of Duty series is nothing to scoff at as the series has been around for a very long time. The publisher released its titles on Steam for a while but then backtracked to making them available only on Battle.net for PC users, exclusive to a single client.

Modern Warfare 2 was released globally for all supported platforms and became available on Steam as well after a long time. The massive launch success of Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title broke previous records.

Steam contains a massive library of games and boasts an even bigger player base that can easily boost a game to the top of the charts. Modern Warfare 2 proved to be one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and stood tall to the promises of the publisher. The game quickly became the fastest-selling Call of Duty game on the opening weekend itself.

Player count

The player count is a crucial metric to measure the overall active state of the game and also gives an estimate of its current popularity. Around 200,000 players appear to be active on a daily basis at any hour, with an all-time peak of around 488,000 players.

Introducing the game to Steam was a big win for the publisher as players flooded the servers and quickly purchased different editions of the game – Standard Edition and Vault Edition. Activision has since launched multiple new packages that introduce more content to the game in the form of in-game cosmetics.

Modern Warfare 2 offers countless multiplayer game modes that can entertain the entire player alongside providing ample amounts of XP. The XP acquired through grinding this game results in account level, weapon rank, and Battle Pass Token gain. Progressing through weapon levels unlocks more attachments that can be equipped and used to gain the necessary boost in securing consecutive wins.

The developers built the game from the ground up and focused on a more realistic approach. Modern Warfare 2 depends on the presence of mind and requires players to execute sound strategies to win games instead of switching to Rambo mode and running around the map blasting the fastest SMGs.

Modern Warfare 2 being available on several platforms as well as two prominent clients for PC players made the title more accessible, which skyrocketed its popularity.

Modern Warfare 2's massive success seems to have paved the way for the future of Call of Duty titles to appear on Steam.




