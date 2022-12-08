Carol Louise Wahl – Ogemaw County Herald

Died December 8, 2022

Carol Louise Wahl, age 93, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home in Keno, MI. She was born in Keno on July 1, 1929, to Edgar and Lila (Nellist) Hyde and she lived there for most of her life.

Carol Hyde grew up on a farm in Keno and attended a one-room schoolhouse there. She graduated from Gerrish-Higgins High School in Roscommon and went on to study accounting at CMU. After raising her family, she worked as Business Manager at Kirtland Community College and later at Primary Care Medical Practice. Carol enjoyed gardening, genealogy research and staying in touch with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an active member of the St. Helen Community Baptist Church and often volunteered her time there. Carol spent the last 25 winters at the Shell Creek Resort in Punta Gorda, Florida where she will be greatly missed by her many friends there.

She was married for 62 years to LeRoy Wahl, who preceded her in death.

Carol is survived by her sons Michael Wahl (Kathy) of Keno and Wayne Wahl (Janet) of Keno; daughters Diane Wahl of Keno and Ellen Smith (Mark) of Keno; grandchildren Shannon Brewer (Michael) of Saline, William Wahl (Beth) of Gaylord, Kerri Wahl (Brian) of Detroit, Jennifer Scholl (Joe) of Traverse City, Jim Wahl of Chattanooga, TN, Warren Wahl (Ashley) of Traverse City, Jacob Norton of Keno, Emily Page (Michael) of Grand Rapids, and Sara Smith (Kevin) of Lithia, FL; 16 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Elwood Hyde.

The funeral service will be held at St. Helen Community Baptist Church on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. Pastor Ken Peterson will officiate. Burial will be at Richardson Cemetery in AuSable Township.

Memorial contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice and St. Helen Community Baptist Church.

Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in St. Helen. www.steuernolmclaren.com