Catherine Zeta-Jones looks downcast in New York after family

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked downcast following her appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old was pictured walking back to her apartment seemingly attempting to keep a low profile as she wore dark glasses.

The actress looked stylish in a knee-length blue dress which clung on to her sensational physique.

Adding to her look, she opted for black heels which she paired with a quilted matching clutch bag.

Keeping warm in the cold season, she completed her look with a long grey coat.

Catherine’s outing comes after she recently gushed over family life with husband Michael Douglas and their children; Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.

After being pictured posing with her son at an event in Los Angeles, she told People: “I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he’s a good son. It’s just the best.

“I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great.”

The brunette beauty is currently starring in the Netflix series The Addams Family, in which she stars as Morticia Addams.