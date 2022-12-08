Celebrities Are Again Under Scrutiny For Their Private Jet Usage,

Recently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have again come under scrutiny for the use of their private jets, this time because they seemingly both left around the same time from Miami to Van Nuys on separate jets, with each trip emitting around 25 tons of carbon dioxide.
Each leg’s carbon emissions in the quiz are calculated using the Flight Emissions Calculator on Climate.org. Your job is to try and emit more by flying in a commercial economy cabin (around the world) than the 25 tons Kylie Jenner’s single flight from Miami to Van Nuys emitted on her private plane. Ready?
