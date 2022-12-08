Celeste Developers Reveal First Footage Of New Game Earthblade

Celeste developer Extremely OK Games has revealed its first look at Earthblade, the new game first announced over a year ago. The trailer shows off a lush, fantasy-inspired world, showcasing the title’s “seamless” 2D exploration.

Also featured is Earthblade’s horned protagonist and a secondary character who welcomes them to the world after they appear out of a portal.

The trailer confirmed that Earthblade will release in 2024.

This story is developing