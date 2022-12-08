Categories
Gaming

Celeste Developers Reveal First Footage Of New Game Earthblade



Celeste Developers Reveal First Footage Of New Game Earthblade

Celeste developer Extremely OK Games has revealed its first look at Earthblade, the new game first announced over a year ago. The trailer shows off a lush, fantasy-inspired world, showcasing the title’s “seamless” 2D exploration.

Also featured is Earthblade’s horned protagonist and a secondary character who welcomes them to the world after they appear out of a portal.

The trailer confirmed that Earthblade will release in 2024.

This story is developing

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.
GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.