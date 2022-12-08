Céline Dion Said She’s Been Diagnosed With A Rare Neurological

The singer shared on Instagram today that she has stiff person syndrome, which, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, is “characterized by ‘progressive muscle stiffness and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms.'”
“The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” Céline said.
She said this means she “won’t be ready” to restart her tour in February as planned, as she contends with the disorder.
“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again,” she continued. “But I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”
“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do the most,” she said, choking back tears. “I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows. But my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”
Céline said right now, her focus is on getting better and that she’s doing everything she can to recuperate.
She then thanked her fans and followers for supporting her and shared her hope that she would see them again “real soon.”
We love you, Céline! Feel better soon <3
