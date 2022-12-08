Championship returns: Ten things you need to know as the 2022/23

It starts again on Saturday, kicking off with a huge Lancashire derby

The Championship returns with a bang as Blackburn Rovers take on Preston North End at lunchtime on Saturday.

Rovers currently sit third in the table as they continue their promotion charge, while Preston have gradually moved up into the play-off equation. A win at Ewood Park could – at least temporarily – lift them from ninth to fourth.

It is all live on Sky Sports Football from 11am on Saturday, with kick-off at midday. Expect fireworks.

Actually, it actually sort of returned last week

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Millwall



Although this Saturday is the official return of the Championship following the World Cup break, it actually snuck back in last week as Sunderland and Millwall caught up on a game in hand with a clash at the Stadium of Light.

It might have been easy to overlook with so much going on in Qatar, but the Black Cats showed no signs of rustiness as they beat the Lions 3-0.

You can catch up with the highlights of that one here or in the link below, where you will also be able to watch highlights from EVERY Championship game for free shortly after they finish this weekend and throughout the season.

Burnley lead the way at the top

Burnley went into the break top of the tree in the Championship. Three points clear of Sheffield United in second.

But it is not the Burnley you have known before. Vincent Kompany has ripped up the style of play that served them so well for years under Sean Dyche and they have scored more than anything other side in the second tier – notching 40 goals so far.

They head to QPR on Sunday – live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am, with kick-off at midday – to continue their promotion push.

Huddersfield are struggling at the bottom

At the other end of the table it is Huddersfield who have sunk to the depths.

Just 90 minutes away from the Premier League last season, they were beaten in the play-off final by Nottingham Forest and lost their inspirational manager Carlos Corberan over the summer.

His replacement Danny Schofield lasted just eight games – picking up one win in that time – while his replacement Mark Fotheringham has strived to turn things around, and has fared a little better with three wins so far from 11.

The Terriers are on 19 points, but do have a game in hand on the two sides above them. Blackpool lost four on the bounce before the break to drop to 23rd, they are on 22 points. Wigan are in 22nd on 23 points.

We lost yet another manager during the break

Since the Championship broke up for winter we have lost yet another manager in the league. QPR boss Mick Beale only took charge in June and – mere weeks after rebuffing an approach from Wolves and declaring his commitment to the west London club – has left for Rangers.

It is sort of understandable for Beale to have made the switch, he worked for several years there as assistant to Steven Gerrard and his family were keen on the move. He then left with him for Aston Villa before moving on to carve out his own managerial path in the summer.

It means 12 clubs have now seen a manager depart since the start of the season. QPR are yet to appoint a replacement.

But we have gained two more gaffers

Image:

Rob Edwards has taken charge at Luton after being sacked by Watford earlier this season





While QPR have lost their boss, two clubs have found replacements since we last saw a full round of Championship action.

Luton – who saw Nathan Jones join Southampton last month – have appointed Rob Edwards in his place. Edwards started this season at Watford but was sacked in late September. He now takes charge of their fierce rivals.

Image:

Kolo Toure is the new boss at Wigan





An intriguing appointment from Wigan – who parted company with promotion-winning boss Leam Richardson. They bring in Arsenal legend Kolo Toure, who has most recently spent the past five years coaching under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Leicester.

It is his first role in management, and another huge former Premier League star to take their chance in the Championship.

The Golden Boot race is as tight as it can be

Image:

Josh Sargent of Norwich is among the players to have scored nine goals so far this season





The top scorer in the Championship last season was decided fairly early on as Aleksandar Mitrovic broke almost every record in the book with his tally of 43 goals for Fulham.

This season, things are looking far more tight. While Mitrovic had scored 22 goals after 21 gameweeks last season, this time around eight players currently leading the charts with nine goals apiece.

Josh Sargent (Norwich), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Jerry Yates (Blackpool), Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Jay Rodriguez (Burnley), Scott Hogan (Birmingham), Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn) and Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) are all looking for a goal that would take them in into double figures this weekend.

There are two Championship stars still standing at the World Cup

Image:

Ilias Chair is still at the World Cup with Morocco





Twenty-six players from the Championship headed to the World Cup, representing 11 of the 32 nations in Qatar.

Of those, only two remain. With Ilias Chair and Anass Zaroury still out there for Morocco. Admittedly, neither have yet played a minute in the North African nation’s remarkable run to the quarter-finals.

Both could yet feature on Saturday against Portugal, and it is perhaps fitting that their clubs QPR and Burnley face each other on Sunday.

But how did the other 24 get on at the World Cup? Find out below

We will continue bringing you all the best Championship exclusives

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz has been in red hot form this season, take a look at the Chilean’s nine goals from the Sky Bet Championship so far this term



Want to hear from the best talent and top managers in the Championship? Then stick with us.

This week Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam spoke to Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz. He discussed his disappointment at Chile missing out on the World Cup, his aims and ambitions going forward, working under Jon Dahl Tomasson and more.

“We couldn’t get there this time, but we’ve got to work hard and hit the ground running when qualifying starts in March to make sure we don’t miss out again,” said Brereton Diaz.

“When I meet up with them that will be the conversation with the gaffer and the boys. We’ve got a great team so hopefully we can get some good results and be there in four years.”

And we’ll still (try and) predict the results every week

It is known as the most unpredictable league in the world for a reason. But that does not stop us trying to predict how each game is going to turn out.

Every week lead EFL presenter David Prutton and Simeon Gholam put their heads together to try and work who is going to win, lose or draw. With admittedly mixed results.

You can listen below or read here