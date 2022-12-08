Supporting the University’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about, respond to, and address sexual and relationship violence, the Chancellor’s Task Force on Sexual and Relationship Violence conducts the Sexual and Relationship Violence Survey, with the support of the Office of Institutional Research, every two years in alignment with the New York State Enough is Enough legislation requirement. The results help to gain a comprehensive understanding of responding students’ experiences related to and awareness of sexual assault, stalking, dating violence and sexual harassment.

“The results of the Sexual and Relationship Violence Survey provide important insights that inform and guide programs, services and awareness efforts in preventing, educating and responding to interpersonal violence. We appreciate the time students took to complete the survey as their feedback is critical to our collective work in continuing to foster a safe and supportive campus climate for all,” says Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, interim Title IX coordinator for students and co-chair of the Chancellor’s Task Force on Sexual and Relationship Violence.

The survey administered in spring 2022 garnered its highest response rate to date, with 35% of students completing the survey. A stratified random sample of nearly 4,000 undergraduate, graduate and law students received the survey. Students and faculty and staff can access the full results of the survey by logging into MySlice and selecting the Student Resources or Employee Resources tile, respectively.

This year’s survey was designed with feedback from students, resulting in refinement of questions and adjustments to formatting.

Key findings and takeaways from the students who responded to the 2022 survey include the following:

70 percent said they knew where they could get help if they or a friend were sexually assaulted, harassed, abused or stalked.

72 percent said they had a general understanding of Syracuse University’s procedures for addressing sexual and relationship violence.

Nearly 60 percent had a general understanding of the role of the University’s Title IX coordinator.

Slightly more than 10 percent reported having experienced some form of non-consensual sexual contact (sexual assault) during their time at Syracuse University.

Approximately 6 percent indicated they had experienced relationship abuse during their time as a student at Syracuse. These behaviors included physical violence, threats, verbal abuse and coercive behavior.

The results of the survey help to inform practices, services and resources related to sexual and relationship violence. Prior survey results informed the creation of the centralized Sexual and Relationship Violence Resources website, the new structure to Title IX case management and updated materials to describe reporting processes. This year’s results will support the task force and units across campus engaged in sexual and relationship violence efforts in continued work surrounding the national Culture of Respect initiative and conducting training for new and returning students.

Support and Resources

Students impacted by sexual assault, relationship violence, stalking and harassment can receive confidential counseling, advocacy and support, as well as discuss reporting options, with a member of the Sexual and Relationship Violence Response (SRVR) Team at the Barnes Center at The Arch 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The SRVR Team can be reached by calling 315.443.8000. For 24/7 confidential support and advocacy off campus, students may contact Vera House, an independent nonprofit organization, at 315.468.3260.

Reporting options include:

Title IX : call 315.443.0211; visit 005 Steele Hall; or email titleix@syr.edu.

: call 315.443.0211; visit 005 Steele Hall; or email titleix@syr.edu. Department of Public Safety : call 315.443.2224; call or send a message via the Orange Safe app; 711 from any campus phone; #78 on your cell; or visit 005 Sims Hall

: call 315.443.2224; call or send a message via the Orange Safe app; 711 from any campus phone; #78 on your cell; or visit 005 Sims Hall Syracuse Police Department : call 315.435.3016

: call 315.435.3016 New York State Police : call 1.844.845.7269

: call 1.844.845.7269 Anonymous Syracuse University Reporting: Department of Public Safety Silent Witness tool

Education, Awareness and Prevention Programs

Students, faculty and staff interested in getting involved in sexual and relationship violence prevention efforts on campus or seeking to learn more about sexual and relationship violence, can visit the following resources for additional information:

For more information about resources, support, reporting and involvement opportunities, visit the Sexual and Relationship Violence Resources website.