Charles will ‘be furious’ with Harry claims Diana’s ex butler

She said: “When she told me, we were on the phone and she says, ‘Mommy, I’m going out with Prince Harry.’ And I started whispering, ‘Oh, my God.’

“She says, ‘You can’t tell anyone.’ So it was from the beginning, it was sort of, ‘Oh, my God, nobody can… you know?’

“And I remember when I first met him too. You know, he was just like 6’1, a handsome man with red hair, and really great manners.

“He was just really nice and they looked really happy together like he was the one. Once it was announced that they were together it seemed kind of like a novelty.”

Harry & Meghan part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Part 2 premieres on Thursday, December 15.