Charlize Theron Explained What Changed Her Mind About Marvel

Charlize Theron may have made her debut in the MCU this year, but she wasn’t always the biggest Marvel fan!
In fact, Charlize admits that she used to poke fun at Marvel fans before she was cast as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
She says everything changed, though, when close friends finally convinced her to watch the films.
“I was ignorant. I didn’t know those [Marvel] movies well enough until a family who I consider, like, my adopted family had me watch them,” Charlize told the Hollywood Reporter.
She continued, “They’re crazy Marvel fans, and I always used to make fun of them. Like, ‘Oh my God, you guys are such fucking nerds.'”
Then, one spring break, Charlize and her friends were staying in a house together, and she finally watched the films.
“They were like, ‘You need to fucking sit down and watch.’ So, we watched all the movies, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, they’re so fucking good,'” Charlize said.
She added that her kids got in on it, too, and it ended up being “such an enjoyable ride.”
While a third Doctor Strange flick hasn’t been confirmed yet, Charlize says she’s excited to see what happens for her character in the future.
“There’s a mythology around it, and it’s been thought out over decades with Clea, and I’m challenged by that. Like, how do you reinvent that? So, I’m excited,” she concluded.
Fingers crossed we get to see more of Charlize in the MCU soon! You can read all that she had to say here.
