Chris Whitty – ‘Tell parents outside schools to stop cars idling’

The Chief Medical Officer wants individuals to make a “small tweak” to their lives to curb pollution.

He says in his annual report, released today, that many are “simply not aware” of their dirt-producing bad habits “and therefore a lot of this is about information”.

Prof Whitty said: “In terms of idling, I think we should make really clear to people the downsides of doing this – that they are actually causing significant problems, potentially, to vulnerable people.

“Almost every parent would consider someone who is idling a car outside their child’s school to be an incredibly anti-social person to have around.

“And I think as much of this should be about people saying and having the courage to say, ‘Look, please don’t do this’.”

The Daily Express revealed last year how dangerous levels of air pollution surround almost every school in the UK.

Prof Whitty also warned against “backsliding” on the switch to electric vehicles and said we “can and should go further” to reduce filthy air across the country.

Prof Witty’s report also urged more research into tackling indoor air pollution as people spend 80 percent of their time inside. It urges “effective ventilation while minimising energy use and heat loss”.