Chrishell Stause Called Out The People’s Choice Awards For Not

Last night, Chrishell appeared at the People’s Choice Awards — but G Flip wasn’t in attendance with her.
As it turns out, that wasn’t quite how Chrishell wanted things to go down.
In a series of tweets early this morning, Chrishell admitted that she was “on the sauce” and “will prob regret this later” before tearing into the People’s Choice Awards for not “[allowing] me to bring my partner to the awards.”
“I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf,” she alleged. “Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu.”
Chrishell also alleged that “every single” cast member of Selling Sunset was already invited, thus making it unnecessary to bring one as a plus-one — and she also said that some of her cast members were allowed plus-ones too.
“I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu,” she concluded.
In Chrishell’s mentions, Selling Sunset costar Davina Potratz said that she “wanted to bring someone too but couldn’t.”
We’ll see if the People’s Choice Awards respond.
