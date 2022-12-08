Cloud Computing Market Рrојесtеd Tо Rеасh А Vаluе Оf US$283

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand for cloud-based information systems and technological advancement is driving the market growth of Cloud Computing.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ — The global Cloud Computing Market size is anticipated to surpass $283 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Cloud computing is one of the most commonly used applications in healthcare, BFSI and IT sectors. Cloud edge computing makes electronic medical record-sharing easier and safer and increases the efficiency of the industry. The rising demand for cloud-based information systems and technological advancement are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cloud Computing Market highlights the following areas –

• In 2020, North America dominates the Cloud Computing market owing to continuous technological advancements in the Cloud Computing solution and supportive regulatory scenario.

• Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cloud Computing market report.

• Data security and integrity issues are challenging the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Application – Cloud Computing Market is segmented into Clinical Information Systems, Non-Clinical Information Systems. The clinical information systems segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• By Deployment – Cloud Computing Market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud. In 2020, public cloud held the largest share in the Cloud Computing market at 71%. This is mainly owing to improve security, saving time and saving money. Moreover, it provides a quick and easy setup and requires no maintenance is also contributing to the growth of this segment.

• By Geography – North America dominated the Cloud Computing market share accounting for 40.4% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to continuous technological advancements in the Cloud Computing solution and supportive regulatory scenario.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud Computing Industry are –

1. Microsoft (US)

2. AWS (US)

3. Salesforce (US)

4. Oracle (US)

5. SAP (Germany)

