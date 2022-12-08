Cold Weather Payments have been triggered in a number of

Cold Weather Payments will be paid to thousands of families as the weather plummets below zero degrees. A £25 Cold Weather Payment for eligible people has been triggered in more than 300 postcode districts. The money goes to people on low incomes who receive certain benefits. Most people should receive the cash automatically.

The DWP has told Express.co.uk the full list of postcodes triggered this week are:

December 5, 2022

Redesdale- CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-49

Shap – CA10-12, CA16-17, LA8-10, LA21-23

Yeovilton – BA4-10, BA16, BA20-22, BS25-28, DT9-10, SP8, TA1-20, TA23

Benson – HP5-23, HP27, OX9,OX10,OX33, OX39,OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-9

Bingley- BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7-9, HX1-7, LS21, LS29, OL13-14, S36

Exeter Airport – EX1-12, EX24, TQ1-6, TQ9, TQ12, TQ14

Libanus – NP4, NP11-13, NP22-24, NP44, SA9

Rochdale – L0-9, M24, M26, OL1-12, OL15-16,SK15

Rostherne – CW4, CW6-11, M1-9, M11-23, M25, M27-35, M38, M40-41, M43-46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-12, SK14, SK16, WA1-16, WN1-8

Trawsgoed – LL35-40, SY20, SY23-25

December 6, 2022

Albemarie – DH1-7, DH9, DL4-5, DL14-17, NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29

Almondsbury – BS1-11, BS13-16, BS20-24, BS29-32, BS34-37, BS39-41, BS48-49, GL11-13, NP16, NP26

Bainbridge – BD23-24, DL8, DL11-13

Carlise – CA1-8, DG12, DG16

Coleshill – B1-21, B23-38, B40, B42-50, B60-80, B90-98, CV1-12, CV21-23, CV31-35, CV3 CV47, DY1-14, LE10, WS1-15, WV1-16

Hereford – GL1-6, GL10, GL14-20, GL50-53, HR1-9, NP7-8, NP15, NP25, SY8, WR1-11, WR13-15

Keele – CW1-3, CW5, CW 12, ST1-8, ST11-12, ST14-21

Leek Thorncliffe – DE4, DE45, S32-33, SK13, SK17, SK22-23, ST9-10, ST13

Little Rissington – CV36, GL54-56, OX7, OX15-17, WR12

Llysdinam – LD1-2, LD4-8, SA19-20, SY7, SY9, SY18

Pembury Sands – SA1-8, SA14-18, SA31-34, SA61-63, SA66-73

Shawbury – SY1-6, SY11-13, TF1-13

Stonyhurst – BB1-3, BB5-7, LA2, LA6-7, PR6

Stowe – NN1-7 NN11-13, MK18

Walney Island – LA1, LA3-5, LA11-20

Westonbirt – BA1-3, BA11, BA13-15, GL7-9, RG17, SN1-6, SN8-16, SN25-26

Woburn – MK1-17, MK19, MK40-46, NN8-10, NN29, PE19, SG5-7, SG15-19

