Cold Weather Payments have been triggered in a number of


Cold Weather Payments will be paid to thousands of families as the weather plummets below zero degrees. A £25 Cold Weather Payment for eligible people has been triggered in more than 300 postcode districts. The money goes to people on low incomes who receive certain benefits. Most people should receive the cash automatically.

The DWP has told Express.co.uk the full list of postcodes triggered this week are:

December 5, 2022

  • Redesdale- CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-49
  • Shap – CA10-12, CA16-17, LA8-10, LA21-23
  • Yeovilton – BA4-10, BA16, BA20-22, BS25-28, DT9-10, SP8, TA1-20, TA23
  • Benson – HP5-23, HP27, OX9,OX10,OX33, OX39,OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-9
  • Bingley- BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7-9, HX1-7, LS21, LS29, OL13-14, S36
  • Exeter Airport – EX1-12, EX24, TQ1-6, TQ9, TQ12, TQ14
  • Libanus – NP4, NP11-13, NP22-24, NP44, SA9
  • Rochdale – L0-9, M24, M26, OL1-12, OL15-16,SK15
  • Rostherne – CW4, CW6-11, M1-9, M11-23, M25, M27-35, M38, M40-41, M43-46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-12, SK14, SK16, WA1-16, WN1-8
  • Trawsgoed – LL35-40, SY20, SY23-25

December 6, 2022

  • Albemarie – DH1-7, DH9, DL4-5, DL14-17, NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29
  • Almondsbury – BS1-11, BS13-16, BS20-24, BS29-32, BS34-37, BS39-41, BS48-49, GL11-13, NP16, NP26
  • Bainbridge – BD23-24, DL8, DL11-13
  • Carlise – CA1-8, DG12, DG16
  • Coleshill – B1-21, B23-38, B40, B42-50, B60-80, B90-98, CV1-12, CV21-23, CV31-35, CV3 CV47, DY1-14, LE10, WS1-15, WV1-16
  • Hereford – GL1-6, GL10, GL14-20, GL50-53, HR1-9, NP7-8, NP15, NP25, SY8, WR1-11, WR13-15
  • Keele – CW1-3, CW5, CW 12, ST1-8, ST11-12, ST14-21
  • Leek Thorncliffe – DE4, DE45, S32-33, SK13, SK17, SK22-23, ST9-10, ST13
  • Little Rissington – CV36, GL54-56, OX7, OX15-17, WR12
  • Llysdinam – LD1-2, LD4-8, SA19-20, SY7, SY9, SY18
  • Pembury Sands – SA1-8, SA14-18, SA31-34, SA61-63, SA66-73
  • Shawbury – SY1-6, SY11-13, TF1-13
  • Stonyhurst – BB1-3, BB5-7, LA2, LA6-7, PR6
  • Stowe – NN1-7 NN11-13, MK18
  • Walney Island – LA1, LA3-5, LA11-20
  • Westonbirt – BA1-3, BA11, BA13-15, GL7-9, RG17, SN1-6, SN8-16, SN25-26
  • Woburn – MK1-17, MK19, MK40-46, NN8-10, NN29, PE19, SG5-7, SG15-19

