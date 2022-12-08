Commanders employees harmed under Snyder, Oversight Committee

The House Oversight Committee investigating the workplace environment of the Washington Commanders said employees faced a toxic workplace culture under team owner Daniel Snyder, who not only permitted the conduct to happen but was also a participant. The findings released Thursday focused on Snyder, team leadership and the NFL’s handling of the claims of a toxic workplace in Washington. Here’s a summary of the committee’s findings:

Dozens of employees at the Commanders were harmed by a toxic work culture for more than two decades. Snyder permitted and participated in this troubling conduct.

Commanders’ leadership perpetuated a toxic workplace culture by ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct by senior male Commanders’ employees.

Snyder interfered with the investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson by launching a shadow investigation into suspected sources of The Washington Post’s reporting, attempting to block Wilkinson’s access to information, and trying to silence employees who could implicate him in misconduct.

In addition to failing to appear at a public hearing, Snyder interfered with the Committee’s investigation by intimidating witnesses and blocking the production of documents.

The NFL was aware of serious interference with the Wilkinson investigation but failed to take action to stop it.

The NFL misled the public about its handling of the Wilkinson investigation and continues to minimize workplace misconduct across the NFL.

Other notable findings from the Committee

(These come directly from the findings made public Thursday)

“Mr. Snyder was invited to testify at a public hearing but refused to appear and then sought to avoid service of a subpoena while abroad with his yacht. Mr. Snyder ultimately sat for a private deposition but failed to provide full and complete testimony. Over the course of the deposition, Snyder claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall the answers to the Committee’s questions, including basic inquiries about his role as Team owner and multiple allegations of misconduct. Mr. Snyder also gave misleading testimony about his efforts to interfere with the Wilkinson Investigation.”

“Despite making public pledges to cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, the NFL and the Commanders did not fully comply with the Committee’s requests for documents and information. The League, working closely with the Commanders through a previously undisclosed common interest agreement, refused to produce more than 40,000 responsive documents, including the findings of the Wilkinson investigation and materials from Ms. Wilkinson’s files.”

“The Committee’s investigation revealed that the NFL chose to negotiate the financial penalty with Mr. Snyder rather than refer the decision to the NFL’s Executive Committee for a vote. According to the League’s Constitution & Bylaws, Commissioner (Roger) Goodell does not have authority to impose a $10 million fine on team owners unless he receives the approval of three-quarters of team owners at a special League meeting. Counsel for the NFL confirmed that it did not seek a vote at such a meeting. Instead, according to counsel for Mr. Snyder, ‘after some discussions’ between the NFL and counsel for Mr. Snyder, the parties agreed upon the $10 million sum.

“However, information obtained by the Committee suggests that the Commanders paid half of the $10 million penalty directly to charitable organizations. Specifically, counsel for Mr. Snyder informed Committee staff that “$5 million dollars went to approximately 22 organizations in the Washington, D.C. area dedicated to supporting women and underrepresented groups” and that ‘[t]he remaining $5 million was provided to the NFL.’ This payment structure may have allowed the Team to take tax deductions for its charitable contributions and payments to the League, thereby conferring the Commanders a benefit.”

What they’re saying

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, attorneys for more than 40 former employees of the Commanders, released a statement following the release of the findings:

“Over two years ago, our clients came forward to share publicly their experiences of sexual harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders. Because neither the team nor the NFL was willing to reveal the extent of what occurred or hold accountable those responsible, and instead tried to obstruct any efforts to do so, Congress was compelled to take action.

“Today, after a lengthy and wide-ranging investigation, the Committee on Oversight and Reform issued a comprehensive report that definitively details not only the extensive sexual harassment that occurred, but also owner Dan Snyder’s involvement in that sexual harassment and his efforts to obstruct the various investigations into that scandal. The report also reveals the NFL’s shameless efforts to cover up the wrongdoing and protect Mr. Snyder at all costs. In addition to creating a public record of what had been hidden for decades, the Committee’s work resulted in important legislation limiting the use of non-disclosure agreements, which will help prevent this type of widespread harassment from happening in other American workplaces.

“Despite the comprehensive nature of Congress’s report, important questions still remain about serious allegations raised by witnesses before the Committee. For the better part of a year, former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White has been investigating allegations related to Dan Snyder’s personal conduct, as well as various financial improprieties by the team. Only after a full and truthful reporting of Ms. White’s findings on these issues will we be closer to true transparency and accountability for the egregious actions that were detailed in today’s report.”

Here’s a statement from John Brownlee and Stuart Nash, counsel for the Commanders:

“These Congressional investigators demonstrated, almost immediately, that they were not interested in the truth, and were only interested in chasing headlines by pursuing one side of the story. Today’s report is the predictable culmination of that one-sided approach.

“There are no new revelations here. The Committee persists in criticizing Mr. Snyder for declining to voluntarily appear at the Committee’s hearing last spring, notwithstanding Mr. Snyder’s agreement to sit, at a date chosen by the Committee, for an unprecedented 11-hours of questioning under oath. The only two members of Congress who witnessed any part of that deposition, one Democrat and one Republican, both made public statements in the wake of the deposition characterizing Mr. Snyder’s answers as truthful, cooperative, and candid. As is typical of the Committee, they have refused, despite our repeated requests to release the full transcript of Mr. Snyder’s deposition.

“The Committee suggests that Mr. Snyder prevented witnesses from coming forward yet does not identify a single witness who did not come forward or who suffered a single adverse consequence for having done so.

“And, ironically for an ‘investigative’ body, supposedly engaged in an ‘investigation,’ the investigators actually criticize the team and Mr. Snyder for providing evidence to the Committee — such as e-mails former team employees sent from their workplace accounts — that reveal the actual causes of the formerly dysfunctional workplace environment at the team.

“Today’s report does not advance public knowledge of the Washington Commanders workplace in any way. The team is proud of the progress it has made in recent years in establishing a welcoming and inclusive workplace, and it looks forward to future success, both on and off the field.”

