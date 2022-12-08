County government recognized for providing a healthy environment

Cleveland County Government was recently recognized as one of the healthiest workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers, an awards program Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America rankings each year.

“Cleveland County Government recognizes that employees are its most valuable asset and is committed to providing quality services and support to all departments and employees. Our organizational purpose is, Making Our Community Better, and we do that through our values, High Performance, Courage, Teamwork, Integrity, and Innovation,” county leaders said in a press release.

The 100 winning companies were recognized for their commitment to workplace wellness and exceptional health and benefits offerings. Increased flexibility, work-life balance, and mental health resources have proven to be common trends among Healthiest Employer honorees.

“Cleveland County is committed to being an employer of choice and providing a comprehensive wellness and benefits package contributes to our ability to attract and retain talented individuals,” said Allison Mauney, human resources director. “A primary health and wellness initiative offered annually is biometrics screenings. The purpose of these screenings is to identify key health metrics and provide support to county employees and their families needed to address metrics below the healthy range.”

Programs offered that provide support include, HealthmapRX offered by PPCN which specializes in themanagement of chronic conditions, the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program, a discounted YMCA membership, weight management through Weight Watchers, annual flu shots, and an annual health and benefits fair.

The county said it’s committed to encouraging healthy lifestyles and offers employees a Fitbit subsidy as wellas offering walking breaks throughout the day. In addition, the county hosts an annual 5k walk/run, theCleveland Cup, that encourages area municipalities to compete for the Cleveland Cup awarded to themunicipality with the highest percentage of employee participation.

Mental health is a critical component of a high-performing employee, and the county provides resources for the emotional well-being of its employees and their families.

Dr. Eric Davis joined the team last year as an employee support manager available to all employees of the county and their families for encouragement and or counseling. Davis provides help with work-related situations, as well as,family, marriage, grief, critical incidents, goal setting, anxiety, addiction, and other types of counseling.

The wellness initiatives offered by the county have directly contributed to the health and well-being of its employees.

At a recent Board of Commissioners meeting, Harry Carter with the Solid Waste Department spoke about the impact of the biometrics screenings on his health.

“I was overweight, with high blood pressure, and I was not healthy. My biometrics screening two years ago opened my eyes to my health, and more importantly, Cleveland County provided me with the tools to get better. I’ve dropped 50 pounds, and my blood pressure is under control, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of this organization,” Carter said.

Cleveland County Government is committed to making a difference in the lives of our community andour employees and is thrilled to be named one of the 100 healthiest employers in America.

According to the rankings report, Cleveland County employs 750 people and ranked 94th in the list.

The top five on the list are: