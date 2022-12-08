Categories
County government recognized for providing a healthy environment


Harry Carter recently spoke at a commissioners' meeting to talk about how county benefits helped him improve his health.

Cleveland County Government was recently recognized as one of the healthiest workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers, an awards program Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America rankings each year.

“Cleveland County Government recognizes that employees are its most valuable asset and is committed to providing quality services and support to all departments and employees. Our organizational purpose is, Making Our Community Better, and we do that through our values, High Performance, Courage, Teamwork, Integrity, and Innovation,” county leaders said in a press release.

The 100 winning companies were recognized for their commitment to workplace wellness and exceptional health and benefits offerings. Increased flexibility, work-life balance, and mental health resources have proven to be common trends among Healthiest Employer honorees.

“Cleveland County is committed to being an employer of choice and providing a comprehensive wellness and benefits package contributes to our ability to attract and retain talented individuals,” said Allison Mauney, human resources director. “A primary health and wellness initiative offered annually is biometrics screenings. The purpose of these screenings is to identify key health metrics and provide support to county employees and their families needed to address metrics below the healthy range.”



