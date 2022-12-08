Cruise guests slam ‘boring’ activity on ship

However, it can be easy to overdo it when the drinks are free flowing as guests aren’t inhibited by the price.

Another guest said: “I got pretty drunk the first day on a cruise and spent like 300 bucks on a massage I was fairly well passed out for. Didn’t help the hangover, sadly.”

One passenger said they had missed the famous ‘Sail Away’ party because they were too drunk to enjoy it.

Guests should be careful not to get too drunk as it can be very dangerous on a cruise ship and should never go near the railings if they have been drinking.