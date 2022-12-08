Dan Walker issues advice for Meghan and Harry doc ‘Don’t watch’

His tweet comes after Harry & Meghan was released on UK Netflix on Thursday morning.
He wrote: “Here’s an idea… if you are one of those people telling everyone you ‘don’t care about Harry and Meghan’ then don’t post about them and don’t watch them on Netflix.”
Hundreds of users have since taken to the comments to share their thoughts.
While Alun added: “When a lot of people in the country are struggling seeing two married millionaires going on about how hard their lives are and how unfairly they have been treated is a bit of a p**s take.”
To which Tracey responded: “Ah, bless. Like the man said, you don’t have to read or watch their stuff, do you? If there’s more important things going on, focus on those things, no one’s forcing you to go on about them, yet here you are.”
Julie wrote: “I know the news and papers are going to be full of it so I’m now watching it to form my own opinion. 10 minutes in and I’m laughing at them. So over the top, dramatic and staged like a Hollywood blockbuster.”
And Craig told Dan: “Here’s another idea…people like you shouldn’t tweet and encourage their activity here and respect their request for privacy.”
It comes after former BBC Breakfast star Dan defended Harry and Meghan with a cryptic tweet after the trailer was released.
He shared a clip from the teaser in which Prince Harry said: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.
“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.
Meghan recalled: “Even when Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time… They came for dinner.
“I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always being a hugger. I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.
“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being. And then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. Okay, we can relax now’.”
Harry & Meghan is available to watch on Netflix.
