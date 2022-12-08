Dead Island 2: A Day in the Life of a Slayer – Xbox Wire

In HELL-A, zombie slaying is a full-time job! This article will give you an insight into Dead Island 2’s gameplay. Read it to find out how you’ll be mowing down the undead come April 28, 2023.

Welcome to the Zompocalypse

The apocalypse is here and has transformed the City of Angels into the City of the Undead. Streets once filled with aspiring actors, musicians, and influencers are now overrun with infected flesh-hungry zombies.

Oh, and the best part? You’ve been bitten and are infected with the same virus that’s turned everyone else into a mindless cannibal. But interestingly enough, unlike the rest, you’re doing far more than just surviving the infection. You’re thriving on it.

Paradise Gone to Hell

Could you have asked for a more beautiful backdrop to humanity’s downfall? This sun-soaked paradise features all the infinity pools, Botox clinics, and fancy restaurants you’d expect from the hangouts of the rich and famous albeit a little more blood-soaked than usual.

During your stay, you’ll be fighting your way across the iconic city of LA (although the residents have renamed it HELL-A now) in your search for answers about your zombie status.

While you’re here, why not check out the sights and head on down to the boardwalk of Venice Beach, or battle your way through the jaw-dropping mansions of Beverly Hills? And, of course, be sure to stamp your own bloody mark into the Walk of Fame.

More Than Just a Slay-fest

Slaying can be tiring work! If you ever need to take a break from bashing skulls, there’s a whole city full of sweet loot just waiting to be found, and while you’re digging, you may find out a little bit more about the shady goings-on that have turned LA into a zombie-infested zone.

Meet Hell-A’s Inhabitants

Good news! You aren’t the sole survivor in all of this. During your journey, you’ll encounter other survivors, including a former Hollywood cowboy, a scarily committed sci-fi cosplayer, an aging drunk and disorderly rockstar, and a social media personality who goes to extreme measures to please her followers, but they’re just a handful of the survivors left in HELL-A.

They’ll ask for your help from time to time, so it’s a good thing that they often have the shiniest and deadliest of rewards to offer in exchange for your slaying expertise.

Brutal Melee Combat

Whether you’re slicing, dicing, shattering, or splattering zombies, you’ll feel every impact, crunch, decapitation, and bisection thanks to Dead Island 2’s visceral combat and glorious gore system.

You’ll also be using the environment within Hell-A to your advantage: dump a car battery into a pool and start drop-kicking zombies into it for a shockingly good time, or ignite a pool of gas leading to a fuel tank to blow chunks of undead foes into the next state!

A Whole Arsenal of Weapons

It’s amazing what you can find lying around HELL-A: katanas, hammers, maces, broadswords, bo staffs, and sign poles — to name a few — can all be used to fuel your zombie onslaught.

But if up-close and personal isn’t your style, there’s enough long-ranged firepower here to bring a tear to the eye of every second amendment-loving, card-carrying NRA member. Pop zombies’ heads and blast off their limbs with an array of handguns, shotguns, carbines, and rifles.

The hammer you’re rocking hasn’t got enough of a kick? With a few tweaks at a workbench, you can turn it into a flaming hammer capable of igniting the undead. That’s the slayer spirit!

Channel Your Inner Zombie

So you’re infected: toeing the line between human and zombie. That’s got to come with a few perks, right? Absolutely right. Your newfound zombie powers are here to level the playing field! When the slaying gets tough, activate your primordial Fury mode, and begin ripping through enemies with inhuman savagery. More on that later.

Zombie to the Core

Around HELL-A, zombies come in all shapes and sizes. From your standard shambling husks to mile-a-minute speed freaks, right through to muscle-bound giants, you’ll be throwing down with a motley bunch of undead Angelinos throughout your journey.

Some even have special abilities like an ear-bleeding scream or earth-shattering superhuman strength. Enough to keep you on your toes, but nothing a capable slayer like yourself can’t handle, though.

Call the Shots with Alexa Game Control

For players in the United Kingdom and North America, your voice is your secret weapon in Dead Island 2. Lure unsuspecting zombies to their demise with the promise of ‘fresh brains over here’ or instantly launch into Fury mode by shouting ‘go loco’!

With Alexa Game Control, there’s a whole host of voice commands at your disposal to maximize your slaying ability.

Watch the Dead Island 2 showcase – a live cinematic featuring the Welcome to HELL-A trailer and a sneak peek at Alexa Game Control – on Twitch.TV/DeepSilver now.

See You in HELL-A

All that’s left to say is that we’ll see you in HELL-A on April 28, 2023. Dead Island 2 is available for pre-order on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S below. Happy slaying!

