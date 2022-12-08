Decentralized High-Performance Cloud Computing: An Interview With

At The Metaverse Insider, we had the pleasure of interviewing both Diarmuid Daltún and Florin Dzeladini – the respective Co-Founder and Blockchain Lead at DeepSquare. As a sustainable, decentralized cloud ecosystem, DeepSquare is on a mission to enable high-performance computing centered around a blockchain protocol.

Alongside high-performance computing, DeepSquare is a non-profit organization that has a strong focus on transparency, fair pricing, sustainability, and of course, a cloud ecosystem that can also support Web applications and Web 3.0 dApps. This is an exciting time for the industry – and The Metaverse Insider was thrilled to discuss the revolutionary digital ecosystem that DeepSquare is building.

There are currently many companies that provide both high-performance computing and cloud computing services – however, there are several factors that make DeepSquare stand out from their centralized competition:

“Companies like AWS, Google Compute, and Microsoft Azure provide a service. Even though they have a distributed network, it is, of course, a central organization.”

“It can be decided, in the blink of an eye and without any fault of your own, that you can no longer run your business on something, or you find that it’s not transparent, or that you’re locked into a particular experience. And this indeed, is where we differ.”

Diarmuid expresses the importance of DeepSquare being a truly decentralized community-owned project; end customers must have the choice in how they wish to participate, knowing that they can move and change whilst having the utmost transparency over transactions. This fluidity is sure to attract a greater user base.

DeepSquare is focused on giving power to the community – allowing for a community-driven approach to governing their cloud ecosystem. With there being a magnitude of possibility in the concept of decentralization, DeepSquare is making this one of its primary goals:

“We have a path to decentralization, and that is indeed the goal. But there is a custodial board at the moment to help make decisions in the earlier stages.”

There was a strong sense of community when interviewing DeepSquare; even at the current stage of development, they present decisions to their 380-strong community today. By holding votes and creating value in the community’s opinion, they are certainly heading in a prolific direction:

“As we progress, and over the next few years, we will indeed hand over all the keys, etc, to the community.”

Regarding what it means for something to truly be decentralized, DeepSquare has something which is rather unique to the industry:

“The meta scheduler is a decentralized piece which matches the end customer needs with infrastructure providers or its service providers to make sure that decisions are being made in a decentralized fashion for the good of the entire ecosystem.”

It is clear that decentralization is a very important aspect of DeepSquare – and this unquestionably ties in with their technology. Florin describes the significance of their revolutionary technologies, providing us with a glimpse of how their ecosystem will function:

“At the grid level, when somebody joins us, they need to run a specific software which allows them to manage their own cluster in a very easy way. With that software, people can then connect with something we call the supervisor, which listens to the blockchain events to decide and take the job that has been scheduled.”

“The older information is stored in a blockchain, which allows us to be completely transparent, and to be able to give security and trust on what we are writing – and on the information that is there.

“This blockchain is currently running as an avalanche subnet. So, we decided that when you develop your blockchain, you need to have a certain number of validators to ensure that your consensus is robust. And I think that now we have a very strong L one layer, as we call them, that have a good level of decentralization – and avalanche is one of them.”

Within the next year, we can expect a lot of work to be conducted on adding to the functionality needed by customers. This will include work on the meta scheduler and the addition of AI to bolster the algorithms alluded to by Florin.

Florin further explains how their corresponding Nakamoto coefficient is above 1000 – implying that 1000 nodes must be compromised to adversely affect their blockchain on avalanche. This is truly remarkable; it is a testament to the capacity and integrity of DeepSquare. These guys are not messing around.

When concerning DeepSquare’s decentralized framework for high-performance cloud computing, it is evident that this will provide an abundance of value to consumers. The Metaverse and its associated experiences rely on low latency, thus being a perfect use case for the company. This is only the tip of the iceberg for DeepSquare – yet it will most likely become their flagship use case once we have a fully-fledged Metaverse.

DeepSquare is also a leader from a sustainability standpoint – which is often overlooked in our current day and age. They have a 56% improvement on the current global power consumption average! We asked Diarmuid about his perspective on sustainability, and why it is important for high-performance computing to follow suit:

“It’s actually the point that brought the founders of DeepSquare together in the first place. From the get-go, we were involved in designing these blueprint clusters, in which we’ve deployed two ourselves to show how it could be done sustainably using bleeding edge technologies – which are out there for the cooling and the capture of heat and heat reuse, etc.”

The potential applications of this sustainable approach are immense; from being able to heat homes to setting new industry standards for others to use, DeepSquare has hit the nail on the head.

With much happening at DeepSquare, The Metaverse Insider asked Diarmuid what DeepSquare’s primary points of focus will be over the next few years. Alongside AI development, high-performance computing for training, and deep learning models, there is a particular focus on render streaming:

“Render streaming is a very interesting workload; it changes the need to have a very powerful laptop, where everything is then done server side. So, it means that you can connect with this simple browser and interact with quite complex worlds. This will provide a very rich experience that we really expect from the type of interaction we’ve been promised with Metaverse.”

The DeepSquare Team

This is very exciting news, yet once again, only an aspect of what is to come from DeepSquare. In the next 5 to 10 years, we can expect DeepSquare to have 1000s of clusters around the world – to really start reaching a true decentralized governance. With the aim for DeepSquare to act as a “beacon for decentralization”, they are most definitely on the right track.

There is much to discuss when concerning the trajectory of DeepSquare; they are leaders in their respective fields and are providing immense value to the industry. The Metaverse Insider are very eager to learn even more about DeepSquare – we feel this is only the beginning of what they have to offer. With high-performance cloud computing on the rise, DeepSquare is certainly flying high.