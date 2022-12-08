Did Yellowstone Just Reveal A 1923 Spinoff Character?

A yet-unannounced 1923 character may have been revealed in Yellowstone season 5, which shows that a woman named Patience Dutton – born in 1931 – is buried in the Dutton Ranch graveyard. The Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, is a deep dive into the lives and struggles of the first and second-generation Duttons who ran the ranch during Montana’s harshest and most depressed era. In Yellowstone, Patience Dutton’s gravestone is half-covered by the surrounding tall grass, and it’s unclear if she died in the ’80s or the ’90s. However, what’s clear is that Patience was born in 1931, so it’s understandable that no one named Patience is on the revealed cast of 1923.

1923’s title change from 1932 excludes Patience Dutton from the Yellowstone prequel, but she could factor into the show in other ways. Similar to Yellowstone, 1923 has an impressive ensemble cast that reflects Taylor Sheridan’s huge plans for his new flagship Neo-Western. Just like how 1923 references Yellowstone, the latter may also be leaving behind clues about what audiences can expect to see in the prequel. Indeed, Yellowstone rarely reveals the names of those buried in the ranch, which, apart from Patience, also includes 1883‘s Margaret Dutton and John Dutton’s wife Evelyn. Like these women, Patience could have also played a huge role in the history of the ranch.

Is Patience Dutton In 1923?

Patience Dutton isn’t on the 1923 cast list, but she could yet appear. Patience could be the name of the baby that Elizabeth Strafford wants to have with the Dutton that she’s looking to marry. In 1923, there could also be flashbacks or flash-forwards that reveal different generations of Duttons throughout Montana’s history, just like the flashbacks in Yellowstone. Even though Patience was born nine years after the prequel series’ titular year, there are many ways for 1923 to leverage the appearance of her grave in Yellowstone, as 1923 opens the doors to the last 100 years of the ranch’s history prior to John Dutton’s reign.

It’s unlikely Yellowstone revealed Patience’s grave at the ranch for nothing, and a 1923 appearance makes most sense. Her very name underscores one of the key qualities that have allowed the Dutton family to keep their property for over a hundred years and expand it into one of the largest and most prominent ranches in the country. Patience is also what allowed John Dutton and his children to build and maintain Montana’s most successful political dynasty. Moreover, considering that the ensemble cast of 1923 already features names like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Timothy Dalton, Patience could even be played by yet another icon of film or TV.

Why Summer And Monica Visit The Dutton Gravesite

In Yellowstone, Patience Dutton’s grave appears when Summer and Monica Long Dutton – the two “outsiders” who didn’t join the cattle run – visit the gravesite at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, all of which foreshadow that the end is on the horizon. Apart from the obvious sense of finality symbolized by the gravestone of a person named Patience, Monica and Summer getting to know the Duttons much more deeply suggests that the overarching conflicts and portents of doom in Yellowstone are coming to a head. In Yellowstone season 5, things are about to come full circle.

Yellowstone has even hinted at the possibility of the death of Kayce Dutton, who, despite displaying signs of having his father’s temper, can also be described as the Dutton with the most patience, potentially even making the grave site foreshadowing for his demise. That said, while death is coming in Yellowstone, 1923 is ripe for the birth of new characters in Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding Neo-Western universe. This is especially true for Patience, whose year of birth suggests that she is a third-generation Dutton, which in 1923 is currently only represented by one other character – a generation that could further expand as the prequel digs deeper into Dutton history.

