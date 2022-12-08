DOD Awards $9B Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Contract to

Amazon Web Services , Google , Microsoft and Oracle have secured spots on a potential $9 billion cloud procurement vehicle from the Department of Defense.

The multiple-award Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract is intended to provide military personnel with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud offerings spanning all security domains and classification levels from the strategic level to the tactical edge, DOD said Wednesday.

Services under the contract will be executed in Reston, Virginia and are expected to be completed in June 2028. All four contracts are hybrid firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery and indefinite-quantity awards and will enable mission owners to obtain authorized commercial cloud services directly from all four companies.

During the performance period contractors will be able to acquire global accessibility, available and resilient services, centralized management and distributed control, ease of use, commercial parity, elastic computing, advanced data analytics, fortified security and tactical edge devices as well as elastic computing, storage and network infrastructure capabilities .

The award follows a request for bids from all four vendors to help address the Pentagon’s cloud computing requirements.

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle have recently expanded their cloud services work with the Department of Defense.

Earlier this year, AWS Wickr program was made available on the department’s Cloud One .

In May, numerous Oracle cloud services were granted Impact Level 5 provisional authorizations by the department to expand its line of offerings for defense and intelligence customers , while Microsoft received the Impact Level 6 provisional authorization for additional cloud services within its Azure Government Secret platform .