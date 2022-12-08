Doria Ragland ‘felt unsafe’ after ‘stalking’ by paparazzi

This wasn’t the first time that altercations with the paparazzi were addressed in the first three episodes of the documentary series.

“I remember going to the flower shop, going to get flowers and coming out of the flower shop,” Meghan said, referring back to 2016. “There must’ve been nine or 10 paps standing in the middle of the street and they’re all sort of blocking the car.

“(They’re) saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing, Meghan?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thank. Stay warm, guys.’ And I remember H the next day saying you can’t talk to them.

“And I was just like I’m trying to be pleasant, I don’t know what to do, I’ve never dealt with this before,” Meghan continued before explaining: “He says, ‘Right, but the UK media are saying you love it. You’re smiling, you love it.’”

Harry & Meghan part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Part 2 premieres on Thursday, December 15.