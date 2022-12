While a six-year-old girl said she wanted: “Something to make with mammy.”

Another note, written on behalf of a 17-year-old boy, simply said: “Anything, as he’s used to getting nothing.”

The pub, part of The Inn Hospitality Group portfolio, teamed up with Bedlington-based community organisation Christmas For All.

The Inn Hospitality Group co-founder Oliver Bennet said the children’s requests “had shaken each and every one of us to the core.”