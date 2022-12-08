Drivers should avoid certain petrol stations to stop overpaying

With Christmas around the corner, many motorists across the UK will be closely watching their bank accounts as petrol and diesel prices remain “unnecessarily high”. According to several experts, including the RAC, some petrol stations are still overcharging drivers.

Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, exclusively told Express.co.uk: “Fuel prices remain unnecessarily high throughout the cost of living crisis hitting the country – supermarkets appear to still not be reducing these prices despite the wholesale price of fuel imports having reduced.

“It is difficult to determine exactly why supermarkets aren’t reducing their prices, however, from an external viewpoint, it can be determined that they are able to reduce these costs but are choosing not to.”

Mr Hixon also provided some tips on what drivers should do ahead of Christmas. He said: “My advice would be to shop around, some independent fuel stations may have lower prices in your area – it’s best to weigh up your options and then go for the cheapest.

“In terms of saving fuel throughout the winter months, the general advice still applies.”

